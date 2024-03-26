Humanitarian Aid Airdrops

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Company places cases of Meals, Ready to Eat onto a pallet for rigging for an airdrop over Gaza, March 15, 2024, at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations. The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.)

