A U.S. Space Force Guardian assigned to the 162nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, supporting the 165th Quartermaster Company, helps rig the A-22 cargo bags carrying Meals, Ready to Eat, for humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza, March 15, 2024, at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations. The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.)

