Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet visits DESRON 7

SINGAPORE (March 22, 2024) - Capt. Sean Lewis, left, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, briefs Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, center, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet on command capabilities and current operations during a visit e, March 22. Vice Adm. Kacher toured the facilities and met with Sailors during his first visit to Southeast Asia since taking command in February. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

