    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet visits DESRON 7 [Image 1 of 4]

    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet visits DESRON 7

    SINGAPORE

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (March 22, 2024) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet is greeted by Chief Operations Specialist Jeremy Harris during a visit to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 , March 22. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    This work, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet visits DESRON 7 [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Destroyer Squadron SEVEN

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Leadership
    DESRON 7
    Command Visit
    Navy Legacy

