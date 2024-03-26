Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Destroyer Squadron SEVEN

Photo By Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore | SINGAPORE (March 22, 2024) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore | SINGAPORE (March 22, 2024) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, right, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet is greeted by Chief Operations Specialist Jeremy Harris during a visit to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 , March 22. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, visited Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 during a trip to Singapore, March 22.



This marks his first trip to Southeast Asia since assuming command of U.S. 7th Fleet in February.



The significance of this visit ran deeper for Vice Adm. Kacher who once served as the Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7, adding a nostalgic undertone to his return.



"It's terrific to be back in Singapore," said Kacher. "This place holds a special place in my heart, especially DESRON 7. The bonds I forged here in command have stayed with me throughout my career."



Accompanied by Capt. Sean Lewis, the current commodore of DESRON 7, Kacher embarked on a tour of the facilities, taking stock of the squadron's capabilities and accomplishments as well as meeting with Sailors and discussing plans for the squadron’s future.



"It's an honor to have Vice Adm. Kacher with us today," said Lewis." He had a vision for the possibilities of this command, one that I have worked hard to honor and build on. His guidance as commodore, and later as commander of Task Force 76 left an indelible mark on the direction and capacity for DESRON 7, and we're grateful for the opportunity to showcase our progress since his time here."



As the morning progressed, Kacher visited with the fleet commander for the Republic of Singapore Navy, leadership from the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Carrier Strike Group 9 while the ship was in port on a scheduled port visit. He then met with leadership from Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC) and Task Force 73 (CTF) 73



The visit to Singapore offered insight into the missions and logistical support vital to sustaining fleet operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



"I am so proud to see how far DESRON 7 has come over the last decade and honored to see the capacity we have here in Southeast Asia," said Kacher. "We operate in one of the most complex maritime regions in the world and I want to take every opportunity I can to meet the men and women who lead the charge every day, ensuring the success of our fleet in the Indo-Pacific.”



DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



