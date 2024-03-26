Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet visits DESRON 7

SINGAPORE (March 22, 2024) - Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet (center) poses for a photo with Sailors from Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 during a visit, March 22. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

