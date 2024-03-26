Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol members pose inside a C-17 Globemaster III for a group photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2024. The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program helps young individuals become aerospace leaders through courses that focus on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 22:08 Photo ID: 8308864 VIRIN: 240321-F-NW874-1252 Resolution: 6027x4010 Size: 2.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.