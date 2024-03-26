Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol members board a C-17 Globemaster III before an orientation flight on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2024. The CAP’s cadet program helps young individuals become aerospace leaders through courses that focus on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 22:08 Photo ID: 8308858 VIRIN: 240321-F-NW874-1075 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.68 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.