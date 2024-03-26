Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol members sit inside a C-17 Globemaster III during an orientation flight on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2024. Members of the Hawaii Wing CAP had the opportunity to explore the aircraft and speak to aircrew during an orientation flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US