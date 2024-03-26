Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol members sit inside a C-17 Globemaster III during an orientation flight around the Islands of Hawaii, March 21, 2024.The CAP’s cadet program helps young individuals become aerospace leaders through courses that focus on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

