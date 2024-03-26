Hawaii Wing, Civil Air Patrol Orientation Flight

Chief Master Sgt. Frederick Cook Jr., 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, takes a photo of his son during an orientation flight on a C-17 Globemaster III, around the Islands of Hawaii, March 21, 2024. Cook’s son is part of a Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program that helps young individuals become aerospace leaders through courses that focus on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

