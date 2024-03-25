240324-N-CD453-1209 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), right, USS Howard (DDG 83), center, and USS Higgins (DDG 76), left, sail in formation in front of USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

