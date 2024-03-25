Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240324-N-CD453-1087 [Image 7 of 9]

    240324-N-CD453-1087

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240324-N-CD453-1149 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire exercise of the ship’s MK 34 Gun Weapons System conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    VIRIN: 240324-N-CD453-1087
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

