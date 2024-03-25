240324-N-CD453-1179

240324-N-CD453-1185 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2024) The Kongo-class destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conducts a live-fire exercise of the ship’s main gun in the Philippine Sea, March 24. Kongo routinely operates with Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024