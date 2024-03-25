240324-N-CD453-1147

240324-N-CD453-1149 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire exercise of the ship’s MK 34 Gun Weapons System conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

