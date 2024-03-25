240324-N-CD453-1073 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2024) The Kongo-class destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sails in formation behind the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while conducting operations conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 24. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 04:53 Photo ID: 8307216 VIRIN: 240324-N-CD453-1073 Resolution: 5889x4206 Size: 1.9 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240324-N-CD453-1073 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.