154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

Col. Glen Hayase, 154th Mission Support Group deputy commander and 154th Force Support Squadron commander, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Hyurn Chu, who was selected as the 2023 Force Support Reserve Component Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (Installation Level), March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. Chu and his strategic leadership have been a cornerstone in elevating the HIANG's combat readiness, notably through his pivotal roles in Exercise Talisman Sabre, operations Spartan Shield and Enduring Sentinel. His direct involvement in training and leading Airmen not only showcased logistic prowess but also significantly bolstered international defense collaboration and combat efficacy, marking a definitive impact on global security dynamics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US