Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5]

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Col. Glen Hayase, 154th Mission Support Group deputy commander and 154th Force Support Squadron commander, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Hyurn Chu, who was selected as the 2023 Force Support Reserve Component Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year (Installation Level), March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. Chu and his strategic leadership have been a cornerstone in elevating the HIANG's combat readiness, notably through his pivotal roles in Exercise Talisman Sabre, operations Spartan Shield and Enduring Sentinel. His direct involvement in training and leading Airmen not only showcased logistic prowess but also significantly bolstered international defense collaboration and combat efficacy, marking a definitive impact on global security dynamics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8306802
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-GR156-1039
    Resolution: 2815x1869
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Force Support Squadron
    Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT