154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron Fatality Search and Recovery Team as they are announced to be the National Guard Bureau A1 Special Recognition Team (Installation Level) March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. The FSRT’s rapid deployment and successful operation in the wake of the State of Hawaii’s deadliest wildfire exemplify their exceptional readiness and efficiency, conducted through the most challenging of circumstances. Covering an expansive area and delivering crucial closures to affected families, their actions highlight an unmatched level of preparedness and commitment to helping those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

