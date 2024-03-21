Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron Fatality Search and Recovery Team as they are announced to be the National Guard Bureau A1 Special Recognition Team (Installation Level) March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. The FSRT’s rapid deployment and successful operation in the wake of the State of Hawaii’s deadliest wildfire exemplify their exceptional readiness and efficiency, conducted through the most challenging of circumstances. Covering an expansive area and delivering crucial closures to affected families, their actions highlight an unmatched level of preparedness and commitment to helping those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8306800
|VIRIN:
|240302-Z-GR156-1027
|Resolution:
|3072x2040
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT