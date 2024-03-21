Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 3 of 5]

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron Fatality Search and Recovery Team as they are announced to be the National Guard Bureau A1 Special Recognition Team (Installation Level) March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. The FSRT’s rapid deployment and successful operation in the wake of the State of Hawaii’s deadliest wildfire exemplify their exceptional readiness and efficiency, conducted through the most challenging of circumstances. Covering an expansive area and delivering crucial closures to affected families, their actions highlight an unmatched level of preparedness and commitment to helping those in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8306800
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-GR156-1027
    Resolution: 3072x2040
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors
    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Force Support Squadron
    Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT