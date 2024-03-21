Capt. Tina T. Kanatus is applauded for being selected as the National Guard Bureau Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year (Installation Level) March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. Kanatus is believed the first Guardsman to take home this national level award for the second year running, demonstrating unparalleled leadership and adaptability for the years of 2022 and 2023. Beyond her exceptional performance in assignments within the Pacific Air Force’s Inspector General Team and her instrumental role in the administration of Talisman Sabre, her ongoing management of accountability for Joint Task Force-Red Hill stands as a testament to her enduring impact and invaluable contributions to mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:21 Photo ID: 8306799 VIRIN: 240302-Z-GR156-1023 Resolution: 3072x2040 Size: 1.58 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.