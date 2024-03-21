154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron Fatality Search and Recovery Team are recognized as they are announced to be the 2023 recipients of the Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. The award is reserved for top-performing units that demonstrate exceptional support and service within the Air National Guard. It highlights the critical role of Force Support Squadrons in maintaining operational readiness and enhancing the capabilities of the ANG at both national and international levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

