    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 4 of 5]

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Members of the 154th Force Support Squadron Fatality Search and Recovery Team are recognized as they are announced to be the 2023 recipients of the Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. The award is reserved for top-performing units that demonstrate exceptional support and service within the Air National Guard. It highlights the critical role of Force Support Squadrons in maintaining operational readiness and enhancing the capabilities of the ANG at both national and international levels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:21
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Force Support Squadron
    Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award

