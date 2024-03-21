Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 1 of 5]

    154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Col. Glen Hayase, 154th Mission Support Group deputy commander and 154th Force Support Squadron commander, presents the National Guard Bureau Force Support Reserve Component Company Grade Officer of the Year Award (Installation Level) to Captain Tina Kanatus March 2, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, Hawaii. Kanatus is the first known Guardsman to take home this national-level award for the second year running, demonstrating unparalleled leadership and adaptability for the years of 2022 and 2023. Beyond her exceptional performance in assignments within the Pacific Air Force’s Inspector General Team and her instrumental role in the administration of Talisman Sabre, her ongoing management of accountability for Joint Task Force-Red Hill stands as a testament to her enduring impact and invaluable contributions to mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:21
    Photo ID: 8306798
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-GR156-1012
    Resolution: 3031x2013
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 154th FSS Receives 2023 Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award, Among Other Distinguished Honors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    154th Force Support Squadron
    Major General Eugene L. Eubank Award

