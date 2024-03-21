Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hangar One Truss Placement [Image 5 of 6]

    Hangar One Truss Placement

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Contractors prepare metal truss assemblies for roof placement on the Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The three trusses will connect the two sections of the hangar forming the aircraft bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8306210
    VIRIN: 240228-F-NF392-1004
    Resolution: 8171x5447
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangar One Truss Placement [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hangar One Truss Placement
    Hangar One Truss Placement
    Hangar One Truss Placement
    Hangar One Truss Placement
    Hangar One Truss Placement
    Hangar One Truss Placement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCEC
    NDR
    Tyndall Rebuild

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT