Contractors prepare metal truss assemblies for roof placement on the Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The three trusses will connect the two sections of the hangar forming the aircraft bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8306210
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-NF392-1004
|Resolution:
|8171x5447
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hangar One Truss Placement [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
