Hangar One Truss Placement

Construction workers prepare to lift three metal truss assemblies to the Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The truss assemblies will be the heaviest lift on the zone one project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

