Hangar One Truss Placement

A construction worker connects the frame of a metal truss assembly to a 600-ton-hydro-crane in preparation to lift and connect the structure to the new Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Hangar One is expected to be completed and ready for personnel in early 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

