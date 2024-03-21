Hangar One Truss Placement

Crews prepare three massive metal trusses for placement onto the new Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The truss was fabricated with 180 tons of steel and required a 600-ton hydro-crane to lift it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

