Construction crews prepare three large metal trusses for placement onto the Hangar One facility at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Each truss took crews of 10 to 12 members one week to assemble. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8306208
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-NF392-1002
|Resolution:
|7173x4800
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hangar One Truss Placement [Image 6 of 6], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
