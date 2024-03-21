Truman Flight Operations

240314-N-TY639-1350 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 14, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors assigned to the flight deck prepare for an aircraft to launch, Mar. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

