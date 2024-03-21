240314-N-TY639-1308 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 14, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class John Ganey, a native of Evant, Texas, prepares an E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the "Greyhawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, to launch from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05 Photo ID: 8305998 VIRIN: 240314-N-TY639-1308 Resolution: 4476x2984 Size: 726.59 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.