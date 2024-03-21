240314-N-TY639-1186 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 14, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sailors check a catapult on the flight deck, Mar. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05 Photo ID: 8306003 VIRIN: 240314-N-TY639-1349 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 888.35 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Flight Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.