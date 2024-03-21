Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Flight Deck Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Truman Flight Deck Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240314-N-TY639-1186 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 14, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sailors check a catapult on the flight deck, Mar. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05
    Photo ID: 8306003
    VIRIN: 240314-N-TY639-1349
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 888.35 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Flight Deck Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US NAVY
    Forged by the Sea

