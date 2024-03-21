240311-N-TY639-1197 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 14, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Chance Ashley, a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, stands by for to the fueling of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 14, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 12:05 Photo ID: 8305997 VIRIN: 240311-N-TY639-1197 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.