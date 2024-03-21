Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

240323-N-UF592-1122 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream, right, from Stanton, Texas, and Retail Specialist Seaman Jocelyn Gray, from Herrin, Illinois, pose for a picture with a guest on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Spring Festival 2024, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), March 23. Scheduled during Japan’s cherry blossom season, the 28th annual Spring Festival open base event was held by CFAY to give community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather together, highlighting the friendship between the U.S. Navy and the City of Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

