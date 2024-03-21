Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

240323-N-UF592-2160 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2024) Jeff Conner, left, base library director, from Rattan, Oklahoma, poses for a photo with guests while waiting in line on the pier before boarding the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Spring Festival 2024, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), March 23. Friendship Day is an open-base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

