    Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 6 of 22]

    Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240323-N-SO660-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Joshua Berry, from Humble, Texas, takes a photo of guests on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Spring Festival 2024, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), March 23. Scheduled during Japan’s cherry blossom season, the 28th annual Spring Festival open base event was held by CFAY to give community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather together, highlighting the friendship between the U.S. Navy and the City of Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.23.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8304654
    VIRIN: 240323-N-SO660-1034
    Resolution: 3389x2256
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Hometown: HUMBLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    Friendship Day
    Japan locals

