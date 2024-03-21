240323-N-UF592-2125 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2024) Guests pose for a photo on the ceremonial quarter deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Spring Festival 2024, while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), March 23. Scheduled during Japan’s cherry blossom season, the 28th annual Spring Festival open base event was held by CFAY to give community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather together, highlighting the friendship between the U.S. Navy and the City of Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.23.2024 03:52 Photo ID: 8304665 VIRIN: 240323-N-UF592-2125 Resolution: 3084x2051 Size: 1.19 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spring Festival 2024 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.