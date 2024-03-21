10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024

Leaders of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division present a retirement gift to Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Ulen, 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, at the Fort Drum Multipurpose Auditorium, March 22, 2024. Ulen was honored for his time in service and retired with his wife by his side. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

