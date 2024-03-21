Leaders of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division present a retirement gift to Sgt. 1st Class Kirk Perisin, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, at the Fort Drum Multipurpose Auditorium, March 22, 2024. Perisin was honored for 23 years and multiple combat deployments, including Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:45 Photo ID: 8303982 VIRIN: 240322-A-HO064-9785 Resolution: 4851x2994 Size: 3.78 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.