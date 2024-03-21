Leaders of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pose with Command Sergeant Major Francisco Valiente, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Division Sustainment Brigade, at the Fort Drum Multipurpose Auditorium, March 22, 2024. Valiente was able to retire with his wife of 22 years by his side while he was honored for his service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8303981
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-HO064-3996
|Resolution:
|6062x4041
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
