Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division pose with Command Sergeant Major Francisco Valiente, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Division Sustainment Brigade, at the Fort Drum Multipurpose Auditorium, March 22, 2024. Valiente was able to retire with his wife of 22 years by his side while he was honored for his service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8303981
    VIRIN: 240322-A-HO064-3996
    Resolution: 6062x4041
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024
    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024
    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024
    10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    10th Mountain Division
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT