10th Mountain Retirement Ceremony 2024

Leaders of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division present retirement gifts to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Russell Papazian, assigned to 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, at the Fort Drum Multipurpose Auditorium, March 22, 2024. Papazian was able to retire with his family by his side after 20 years of service to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

