350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, receives a unit patch from U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, during a visit to the 350th SWW at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. Plumb’s portfolio encompasses the DOD’s strategic capabilities for integrated deterrence: space and missile defense, nuclear weapons, missile defense, countering weapons of mass destruction, and, at the time of publication, electromagnetic warfare and cyber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

