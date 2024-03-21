350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, left, Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 350th SWW command chief, right, pose for a photo at the conclusion of a wing tour at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. Plumb visited to the 350th SWW to learn about its mission to deliver adaptive and cutting-edge electromagnetic spectrum capabilities that provide the warfighter a tactical and strategic competitive advantage and freedom to attack, maneuver, and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

