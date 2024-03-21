350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, receives a brief from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Berg, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron EW systems journeyman, during a tour of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. The pods are used in testing mission data files that allow aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter electronic warfare threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

Date Taken: 03.11.2024
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, US