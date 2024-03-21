Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb [Image 5 of 6]

    350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, receives a brief from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Berg, 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron EW systems journeyman, during a tour of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. The pods are used in testing mission data files that allow aircraft to sense, identify, locate, and counter electronic warfare threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

