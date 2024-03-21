Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb [Image 3 of 6]

    350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

    EGLIN AIR FORCE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daron Woodside, 513th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, left, Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, center, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Alexander Sandroni, 513th EWS deputy commander, right, walk outside the 513th EWS building before a series of briefings at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. Plumb visited to the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing to learn about its mission to deliver adaptive and cutting-edge electromagnetic spectrum capabilities that provide the warfighter a tactical and strategic competitive advantage and freedom to attack, maneuver, and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

