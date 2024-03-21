350th SWW welcomes ASD Plumb

Dr. John Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, walks alongside U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, during a visit to the 350th SWW at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 11, 2024. Plumb’s portfolio encompasses the DOD’s strategic capabilities for integrated deterrence: space and missile defense, nuclear weapons, countering weapons of mass destruction, and, at the time of publication, , electromagnetic warfare and cyber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

