New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, his wife Heather Garrant, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sauve, SSC senior enlisted leader, joined U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, his wife Mary Shoemaker, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, SLD 30 senior enlisted leader and 2nd Space Launch Squadron members during a tour of Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. This is Garrant’s first visit to VSFB since taking command of SSC in Dec. 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

