    New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB [Image 3 of 5]

    New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, speaks to Guardians and Airmen at his all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. Garrant spoke on multiple topics, including the U.S. Space Force’s future advancements, the importance of diverging and building Guardian and Airmen culture, and addressing the role the Space Force plays in the Department of the Air Force’s re-optimization to meet the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8303148
    VIRIN: 240320-F-XI961-1311
    Resolution: 4685x3346
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    space
    commander
    mission
    ssc
    spaceport

