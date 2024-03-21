New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, speaks to Guardians and Airmen at his all-call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. Garrant spoke on multiple topics, including the U.S. Space Force’s future advancements, the importance of diverging and building Guardian and Airmen culture, and addressing the role the Space Force plays in the Department of the Air Force’s re-optimization to meet the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

