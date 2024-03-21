U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, and U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, depart their tour of Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. Garrant and Shoemaker discussed plans to advance the installation as the Spaceport of the Future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:00 Photo ID: 8303146 VIRIN: 240320-F-XI961-1079 Resolution: 4916x3510 Size: 10.69 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.