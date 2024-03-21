Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB [Image 4 of 5]

    New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, salutes U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, upon his arrival to SLD 30 Headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. During his visit, Garrant received a tour of the base, including Space Launch Complexes, new facilities, various squadrons, and hosted an all-call for Guardians and Airmen of VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8303149
    VIRIN: 240320-F-XI961-1005
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    space
    commander
    mission
    ssc
    spaceport

