U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Space Systems Command commander, salutes U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, upon his arrival to SLD 30 Headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 20, 2024. During his visit, Garrant received a tour of the base, including Space Launch Complexes, new facilities, various squadrons, and hosted an all-call for Guardians and Airmen of VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 11:00 Photo ID: 8303149 VIRIN: 240320-F-XI961-1005 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 12.89 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New SSC Commander Lt. Gen Philip Garrant Visits VSFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.