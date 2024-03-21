U.S. Air Force crew chief adds oil to a KC-135 Stratotanker engine at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. Crew chiefs are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of aircraft, ensuring they are in optimal condition for missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8302804
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-MU509-1082
|Resolution:
|5437x3884
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen in aircraft maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
