    Airmen in aircraft maintenance [Image 8 of 8]

    Airmen in aircraft maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force crew chief waits to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. The Crew chief marshaled the aircraft to navigate them and ensure safety, prevent collisions, and maintain efficient operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

