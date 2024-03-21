U.S. Air Force crew chief waits to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. The Crew chief marshaled the aircraft to navigate them and ensure safety, prevent collisions, and maintain efficient operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8302807 VIRIN: 240321-F-MU509-1144 Resolution: 5511x3936 Size: 1.6 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen in aircraft maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.