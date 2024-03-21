U.S. Air Force crew chief waits to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. The Crew chief marshaled the aircraft to navigate them and ensure safety, prevent collisions, and maintain efficient operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8302807
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-MU509-1144
|Resolution:
|5511x3936
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen in aircraft maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
