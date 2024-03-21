U.S. Air Force crew chief pulls an electric cord at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. Crew chiefs play a crucial role in conducting pre-flight inspections and post-flight maintenance to guarantee aircraft safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8302802
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-MU509-1023
|Resolution:
|4974x3553
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen in aircraft maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
