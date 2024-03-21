Airmen in aircraft maintenance

U.S. Air Force crew chief pulls an electric cord at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Mar. 21, 2024. Crew chiefs play a crucial role in conducting pre-flight inspections and post-flight maintenance to guarantee aircraft safety and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)

